Stache Bros. return with another Russell Westbrook for MVP video
Would you rather try to defend Russell Westbrook or wrestle a snake? What about swimming with an alligator? Fighting a bear? Oklahoma City Thunder big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter posed these questions to forward Andre Roberson in their second Westbrook for MVP promo video. ( James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
