Sounds of Thunder: Russell Westbrook needs help from a friend.. or two.
During TNT's recent broadcast of the Thunder vs Spurs , Inside the NBA's esteemed panel delved heavily into Russell Westbrook 's historic season. The main question was, "Is Russell Westbrook doing too much?" And it was interesting to note how Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, -two players sporting championship rings- and HOF'er Charles Barkley responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Welcome to Loud City.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC