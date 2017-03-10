Soldier dad surprises kids at Utah Ja...

Soldier dad surprises kids at Utah Jazz game

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The State Emer... The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will have to wait a little longer for their home opener as their game with North Platte Community College slated for Wedne... -- U.S. Army Major Sam Sanderson has been apart from his two children for many holidays and birthdays during his nearly 20-year military career.So when Sander... -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has not spoken to FBI Director James Comey in the wake of Trump's unsubstantia... -- Dr. Ben Carson, the newly appointed secretary of Housing and Urban Development, sparked controversy yesterday when, in a speech to agency workers, he appe... -- Exxon Mobil Corp. announced Monday that it plans to spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -... -- After weeks of wrangling within their ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC