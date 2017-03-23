Remembering the 1996-97 special season with the Utah Jazz
It's been 20 years since John Stockton hit the biggest shot in Utah Jazz history, and this week has been about celebrating the historic 1997 Western Conference champions with reunions, highlights and re-enactments of The Shot . Stockton's buzzer-beater against Houston sent the Jazz to their first-ever NBA Finals, and the Jazz finished with a franchise-best 64 wins.
