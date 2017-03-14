Rebecca Grant Rants: Villanova Should...

Rebecca Grant Rants: Villanova Should Be On Upset Alert

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Big Lead

In one shining moment, you reached for his neck The combatants in the video below are Christavious Gill and Travin Thibodeaux, who () Darko Milicic Once Told the Timberwolves, "I don't want to play in the NBA anymore, I'll ruin your team" Merely saying the full name, Darko Milicic, feels redundant and pedantic. All you need to say is, "Darko" and you'll () Nice and Bedarrides recently met in French rugby's 4th division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC