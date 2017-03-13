Pistons vs. Jazz: Detroit returns home to host D-minded Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford shoots as Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City. vs. Utah Jazz When: 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 15 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Jazz -3 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * After a blowout loss Tuesday in Cleveland, the Pistons return home to play their first of five remaining back-to-backs on the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.