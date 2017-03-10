Pelicans unable to overcome bad start...

Pelicans unable to overcome bad start in 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz

14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Last month when the Pelicans played the Utah Jazz, they suffered a 30-point defeat at the Smoothie King Center. It didn't make much of a much difference as the Jazz was able to hold off a late fourth-quarter push by the Pelicans before putting them away 88-83 at the Vivint Smarthome Arena.

