Oklahoma City Thunder five observations in win vs. Utah Jazz;...

Saturday, the resurgent Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a tenacious Utah Jazz rally to overthrow their leading division rival 3-1 in head-to-head competition. During a 112-104 home win, Russell Westbrook and company exercised total mastery versus Quin Snyder's crew until starting power forward Taj Gibson exited mid-way through the third quarter.

