Love returns as Cavs knock off Utah
LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 91-83 on Thursday night. Kevin Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month, and scored 10 points in 19 minutes.
