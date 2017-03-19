Like Kyrie Irving, Shaquille Oa Neal is apparently a flat-Earther
For a man who once told reporters he wanted to be known as "The Big Aristotle" , NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal sure has a curious idea about the shape of the Earth. During a recent episode of O'Neal's podcast , the four-time NBA champion and co-host John Kincade touched on Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving's comments last month about the Earth being flat.
