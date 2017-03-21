LA Lakers sign newcomer David Nwaba to multi-year deal
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Lakers' David Nwaba during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Lakers' David Nwaba during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC