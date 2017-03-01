Kings vs. Jazz Preview: Marching to B...

Kings vs. Jazz Preview: Marching to Beat of their Own Drums

Mucho Skal-iente: As has been slapped up on the front page and all over the comments sections of StR since the first game back after the All-Star break, Skal has been doing work in his roll off the bench; not Lou Williams-type work mind you, but much more than we expected at the onset of the season. What I want to see out of Skal in his minutes this game is how he handles a guy with much more strength than he does in Derrick Favors , and then how he adjusts to someone with the length of Rudy Gobert .

