Joho ignites Toyama offense in triumph over Yokohama

Veteran shooting guard Masashi Joho delivered a vintage performance on Saturday to lead the Toyama Grouses to a 94-79 victory over the Yokohama B-Corsairs. Joho, a 34-year-old former bj-league MVP, drained 6 of 8 3-point shots and scored a game-high 29 points at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

