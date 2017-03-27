Jazz Seeding, Hayward Free Agency Rumors - Salt City Hoops Show
On this week's episode of the Salt City Hoops Show, hosts Andy Larsen, Zach Harper, and Ben Anderson talk about the Jazz's quest to keep the fourth seed in the Western Conference. How likely is it that they'll keep it? We break down schedules and more.
