Hayward leads Jazz past Pistons 97-83

20 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 97-83 on Wednesday night. Hayward added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

