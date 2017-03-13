Hayward leads Jazz past Pistons 97-83
Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 97-83 on Wednesday night. Hayward added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
