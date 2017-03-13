Harden's triple-double helps Rockets top Cavs 117-112

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is fouled by Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Houston. Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson drives toward the basket as Houston Rockets' James Harden defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Houston.

