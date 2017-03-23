Gobert scores career-high 35, Jazz be...

Gobert scores career-high 35, Jazz beat Knicks 108-101

18 hrs ago

Rudy Gobert is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but it was his offense that had the bigger impact Wednesday night. Gobert scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz rallied from 13 down to defeat the New York Knicks 108-101.

