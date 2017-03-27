Enes Kanter receives Humanitarian Award from Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma City
Benjamin Chang takes a picture of Eno Chang and Thunder center Enes Kanter during a reception before the Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma City's Annual Friendship Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the Embassy Suites, 741 N Phillips Ave., in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Kanter and his Light Foundation were honored with the Humanitarian Award at the ceremony.
