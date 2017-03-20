Draymond Green uses toilet paper with JaVale McGee's face on it
Warriors' Draymond Green is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Celtics at Oracle Arena in Oakland on March 8. Green made toilet paper of McGee's face and displayed it Sunday on Snapchat, apparently as retribution for McGee's trolling of Green last month - when McGee gifted Green with a towel of Green's face .
