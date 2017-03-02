Cleveland Cavaliers: Deron Williams H...

Cleveland Cavaliers: Deron Williams Hopes To Sign With Utah Jazz After The Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have signed Deron Williams for the rest of the season as he chases his first NBA championship but Williams is already thinking ahead towards the offseason. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Williams is interested in signing with the Utah Jazz and the Jazz are interested in Williams.

