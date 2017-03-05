Brex shut down Alvark in fourth quarter
Sunday night's marquee matchup between the Alvark Tokyo and Tochigi Brex provided a glimpse of what to expect during the playoffs to close out the B. League's inaugural season. This time, though, the Brex seized momentum when it mattered most, dominated the fourth quarter and walked off the court with an invigorating 74-66 victory in the series opener.
