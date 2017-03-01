Adam Silver: NBA All-Star Game will be 'reset' next year to be more competitive

Speaking at a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the All-Star Game will be different -- and more competitive -- next season. Silver referenced a phone call with Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul after this year's 192-182 "game," via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk : "Chris said, 'We need to fix this,'" Silver said while speaking on a panel with FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.