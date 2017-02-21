Westbrook countdown starts at trade deadline
As the NBA trade deadline draws near, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook says players changing teams is just part of being in the NBA. [Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman] On his first day back at Thunder practice Wednesday, the eve of the trade deadline, he gave the customary answers to questions about the biggest moving day in the NBA.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
