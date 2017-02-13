Week 15 NBA power rankings: Warriors assert dominance, Knicks hit rock bottom
Week 15 NBA power rankings: Warriors assert dominance, Knicks hit rock bottom The 15th of our weekly NBA power rankings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l6JBwg The Warriors defeated the Thunder 130-114 on Saturday in Kevin Durant's first game back since signing with Golden State. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant moves to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC