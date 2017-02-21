Utah Jazz: Wizards' guard duo poses a huge challenge on Sunday
Washington, D.C. a The ink on Utah's 109-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks was barely dry before Jazz players began to think about the next challenge: Stopping John Wall and Bradley Beal. The Jazz know they aren't going to completely shut down Wall and Beal, one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
