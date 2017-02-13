Utah Jazz to raise money for cancer research with 2017-18 jersey patch

Utah Jazz to raise money for cancer research with jersey patch The Jazz will wear a 5 For The Fight logo, inviting everyone to donate to cancer research. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDSslB Qualtrics, the Utah-based data and analytics research firm, will sponsor the patch on the Utah Jazz uniforms for the next three seasons.

