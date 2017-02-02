Utah Jazz Quietly Doing All The Right Things
The Utah Jazz are quietly hitting all the right buttons in 2016-17, and could be on the verge of securing a top three seed in the West After a four-year playoff drought, it seems as though the Utah Jazz have all but punched their ticket to the playoffs this season. The Jazz are currently comfortably positioned in 5th place in the Western Conference standings.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
