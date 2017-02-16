Utah Jazz: Joel Bolomboy named an NBA D-League All-Star

The former Weber State big man and 52nd overall pick of the Utah Jazz in last June's NBA Draft who has spent much of the season playing for the NBA D-League's Salt Lake City Stars was named a D-League All-Star on Thursday. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Bolomboy, who leads the league in rebounding with an average of 12.9 per contest, was named as a replacement for the Iowa Energy's JaKarr Sampson on the Western Conference team.

