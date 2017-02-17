Utah Jazz have interest in Lakers' Lou Williams; Suns eyeing Derrick Favors
Los Angeles Lakers' Lou Williams, right, drives past Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Lakers' Lou Williams, right, drives past Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
