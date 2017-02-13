Utah Jazz and Qualtrics Partner To Revolutionize Fan Experience and...
Qualtrics, a fast-growing tech unicorn based in , will also be the team's jersey patch partner in a first-of-its-kind partnership among North American professional sports teams. Rather than placing the company's logo on the jersey for the 2017-2018 season, Qualtrics is sponsoring the patch in the name of its charity -- 5 For The Fight -- to raise funds to accelerate the pace of innovative cancer research.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
