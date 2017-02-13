Utah Jazz and Qualtrics Partner To Revolutionize Fan Experience and...

Qualtrics, a fast-growing tech unicorn based in , will also be the team's jersey patch partner in a first-of-its-kind partnership among North American professional sports teams. Rather than placing the company's logo on the jersey for the 2017-2018 season, Qualtrics is sponsoring the patch in the name of its charity -- 5 For The Fight -- to raise funds to accelerate the pace of innovative cancer research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.