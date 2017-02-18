Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists Inductees will be announced at the NCAA Final Four. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8W8vY NEW ORLEANS - Former NBA players Tracy McGrady, Tim Hardaway and Chris Webber and former college star and WNBA player Rebecca Lobo, Kansas men's coach Bill Self, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey and Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw headline the 14 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2017 class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC