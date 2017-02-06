Timberwolves' late rally fades in fourth straight loss

This time last week, the Timberwolves were winners of seven of their previous 10 games, keeping pace in the race for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff chase and seemingly improving every time they took the floor. Over the past week, the Wolves have backtracked in what were areas of growth and lost four games, the most recent a 115-113 loss to Miami on Monday at Target Center.

