Thunder Host Jazz On Tuesday As Both ...

Thunder Host Jazz On Tuesday As Both Teams Fight For Playoff Positioning

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Thunder Host Jazz On Tuesday As Both Teams Fight For Playoff Pos - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports In the biggest Thunder game since the team returned from the All-Star break, the Jazz are in OKC for a huge Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Not only have the Jazz won their last three games, but they've won all three games by at least 10 points with two of the wins coming against two dangerous Eastern Conference teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC