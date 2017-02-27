Thunder Host Jazz On Tuesday As Both Teams Fight For Playoff Positioning
Thunder Host Jazz On Tuesday As Both Teams Fight For Playoff Pos - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports In the biggest Thunder game since the team returned from the All-Star break, the Jazz are in OKC for a huge Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Not only have the Jazz won their last three games, but they've won all three games by at least 10 points with two of the wins coming against two dangerous Eastern Conference teams.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
