The Utah Jazz perfectly captured the NBA's positional revolution with a stellar defensive sequence

On offense, the advantages are obvious - surround the perimeter with more shooters, and it will spread defenses out, creating more room to drive and score at the basket, the best shots in basketball. However, provided you have the right personnel, there are advantages to going small on defense, too: greater speed and the ability to switch defensive assignments, quickly plugging up holes that could be opened by any movement on or off the ball.

