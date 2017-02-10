The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz vs. Celtics

Three thoughts on the Jazz's 112-104 loss to the Boston Celtics from KSL.com's Utah Jazz beat writer, Andy Larsen. The Celtics were without two starting wing players tonight, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley, and yet they still torched the Jazz repeatedly thanks to the difficult-to-guard combination of Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford pick and rolls and pick and pops.

