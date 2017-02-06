The Best Landing Spot for Lou William...

The Best Landing Spot for Lou Williams and the Lakers

Silver Screen and Roll

Given the dual behemoths atop the league, there probably won't be too many teams scrambling to give up future assets for relatively marginal upgrades. However, Kyle Korver netted a late 1st from Cleveland, a nice value swap for Atlanta, and the Lakers should able to request at least the same for Lou Williams.

