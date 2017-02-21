Richard Jefferson mocks Kyrie Irving with 'Flat World Champions' shirt
Richard Jefferson had a little fun at Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving's expense by rocking a "Flat World Champions" shirt. Kyrie Irving made some outlandish comments about the world being flat on teammates' Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's podcast last week, and now it appears Jefferson is having some fun with the headscratching statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC