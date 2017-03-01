Report: George Hill and Utah Jazz discussions for extension end before they could begin.
As reported by Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com , George Hill and the Utah Jazz were working on completing an extension that would cement George Hill as a Jazzman for years to come. Sources told ESPN that the sides continue to work toward an agreement in hopes of beating the league's annual deadline for what is known in the NBA as a renegotiation-and-extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC