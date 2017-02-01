OKC's Comeback Falls Short As Thunder...

OKC's Comeback Falls Short As Thunder Fall To Spurs In San Antonio

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Spurs beat the Thunder, 108-94 on Tuesday night inside the AT&T Center. Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points, six rebounds and 14 assists but it wasn't enough as the Thunder has now lost two consecutive games.

