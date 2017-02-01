OKC's Comeback Falls Short As Thunder Fall To Spurs In San Antonio
Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Spurs beat the Thunder, 108-94 on Tuesday night inside the AT&T Center. Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points, six rebounds and 14 assists but it wasn't enough as the Thunder has now lost two consecutive games.
