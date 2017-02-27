NBA: Jazz Rudy Gobert fined

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 for making physical contact with a game official, the NBA announced. The incident occurred with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter of Utah's 109-95 win over the Bucks at Milwaukee on Friday, when Gobert was whistled for a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

