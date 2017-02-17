NBA All-Star Notebook: Utah's Gordon ...

NBA All-Star Notebook: Utah's Gordon Hayward fends off free-agent frenzy

There is no question Utah's Gordon Hayward will be on the Celtics' radar if he chooses to become a free agent this summer. But as he prepared for his first NBA All-Star Game experience last night, the sharpshooter was leaving that matter to the future.

