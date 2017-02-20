Lakers Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz Showing Interest in Lou Williams
ESPN's Ian Begley reported Monday that the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in acquiring Lou Williams before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Are you tired of trade rumors yet? If the answer to that question is no, you're in the majority, especially if you're a Lakers fan.
