Jazz players have a long history of highlights at All-Star Game
Finally, after a six-year drought, the Utah Jazz will be represented in Sunday's All-Star Game with Gordon Hayward being selected among the NBA's top 24 players. The Jazz have had representation at the last five All-Star Weekends, including Jeremy Evans in the Slam Dunk Contest and an assortment of Jazz players in the Rising Stars Challenge, but none for the Sunday main event since 2011 when Deron Williams played for the Western Conference in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC