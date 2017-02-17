Jazz players have a long history of highlights at All-Star Game

Finally, after a six-year drought, the Utah Jazz will be represented in Sunday's All-Star Game with Gordon Hayward being selected among the NBA's top 24 players. The Jazz have had representation at the last five All-Star Weekends, including Jeremy Evans in the Slam Dunk Contest and an assortment of Jazz players in the Rising Stars Challenge, but none for the Sunday main event since 2011 when Deron Williams played for the Western Conference in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.