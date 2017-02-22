Jazz guard Hood hoping to return Friday from knee injury
Rodney Hood is hopeful he will play when the Utah Jazz return from the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night Jazz guard Hood hoping to return Friday from knee injury Rodney Hood is hopeful he will play when the Utah Jazz return from the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m9Jv84 SALT LAKE CITY - Rodney Hood is hopeful he will play when the Utah Jazz return from the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Hood has been out with a lateral collateral ligament sprain and bone contusion in his right knee since Feb. 1. He practiced Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt but said he's still not where he wants to be.
