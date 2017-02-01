James, Irving pace Cavaliers in 125-97 win over Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.