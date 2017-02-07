Herbert urges Utahns to help homeless...

Herbert urges Utahns to help homeless through income tax checkoff program

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Describing longtime advocate for the needy Pamela J. Atkinson as part Mother Teresa and part John Stockton, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urged Utahns Tuesday to contribute to the homeless trust named for Atkinson as they prepare their state income taxes. Herbert, speaking at a press conference at Palmer Court, a permanent supportive housing development for people who have experienced chronic homelessness, said while he has long referred to Atkinson as Utah's Mother Teresa, she's also the John Stockton of Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC