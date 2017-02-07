Herbert urges Utahns to help homeless through income tax checkoff program

Describing longtime advocate for the needy Pamela J. Atkinson as part Mother Teresa and part John Stockton, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urged Utahns Tuesday to contribute to the homeless trust named for Atkinson as they prepare their state income taxes. Herbert, speaking at a press conference at Palmer Court, a permanent supportive housing development for people who have experienced chronic homelessness, said while he has long referred to Atkinson as Utah's Mother Teresa, she's also the John Stockton of Utah.

