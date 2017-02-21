Enes Kanter returns to practice, game status uncertain
And though it's too early to say whether he'll be cleared to play in Friday's game against the Lakers, he's making progress in his return from a broken bone in his right forearm. Wednesday's first practice after a six-day break was non-contact, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, which allowed Kanter to go through the entire session.
