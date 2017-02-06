Dakari Johnson selected to D-League All-Star Game

Feb 7, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Dakari Johnson works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Stephen C. O Get used to the name Dakari Johnson; the 21-year old was selected as the youngest player in the D-League All Star Game. It's time to start paying attention to the OKC Blue folks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thunderous Intentions.