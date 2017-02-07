Coach Bud, Paul Millsap heap praise on Jazz coach Quin Snyder
The way Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer built up Quin Snyder before Monday's game, it's no surprise that the Utah Jazz had an offensive outburst in a blowout win. Coach Bud certainly wasn't excited to suffer a 25-point blowout loss and allow the Jazz to score 120 points, but he is a big fan of his former right hand man.
