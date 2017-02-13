Clippers, Utah Jazz showdown Monday c...

Clippers, Utah Jazz showdown Monday could affect the race for home-court advantage in the West

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan looks to block a shot by Utah center Dante Exum on Oct. 30. The showdown between the Clippers and Utah Jazz on Monday night is intriguing in that both teams are in a race for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoff seeding. The Clippers are the fifth seeded-team in the West, just a half-game behind the fourth-seeded Jazz .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC